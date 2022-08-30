CI Investments Inc. Sells 274,502 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,502 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $193,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,091. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -183.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

