CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,064,640 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,836,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,064,640 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.73% of Williams Companies worth $295,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 111,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

