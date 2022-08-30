CI Investments Inc. Purchases 5,175 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $118,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8 %

AVGO traded down $9.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,096. The stock has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.