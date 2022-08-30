CI Investments Inc. Has $231.50 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,942 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Stryker worth $231,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

SYK stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.59. 12,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,536. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

