CI Investments Inc. Has $151.03 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 339.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004,661 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $151,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 142,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.