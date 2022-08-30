CI Investments Inc. Buys 131,898 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,898 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $110,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

CME Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.88 and its 200 day moving average is $215.69. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

