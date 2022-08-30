CI Investments Inc. Acquires 43,638 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,638 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Sempra worth $172,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after buying an additional 118,996 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after buying an additional 222,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.89. 30,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

