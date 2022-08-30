CI Investments Inc. Acquires 3,537,712 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11,792,373.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,537,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537,712 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.47% of VICI Properties worth $100,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. 123,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,683. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

