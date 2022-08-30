CI Investments Inc. Acquires 146,833 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,833 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $140,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

