China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 42,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,585. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

China Merchants Bank Cuts Dividend

About China Merchants Bank

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

(Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.