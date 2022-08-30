Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,899 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,244 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 200,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.76. 159,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,731,668. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $313.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

