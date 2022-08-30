Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $51.43 Average PT from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.