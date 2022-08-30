Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LNG opened at $165.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.16. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 800.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

