Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 8,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 350,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

