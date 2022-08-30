Channing Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Channing Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,427 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.9% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after buying an additional 1,076,634 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $96.04. 55,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

