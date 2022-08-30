Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMT traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,306. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

