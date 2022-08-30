Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,492 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up approximately 0.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

FN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. 1,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

