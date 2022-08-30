Centrifuge (CFG) Market Capitalization Reaches $115.59 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $115.59 million and $428,400.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.