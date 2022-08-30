CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $133.73 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $133.73 million and $24.53 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,639.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082640 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

