CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of CDW worth $26,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,396,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CDW by 21.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.22. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

