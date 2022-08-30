CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $27,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CBRE Group by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.74. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

