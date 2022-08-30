Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 11,095 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,442 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %
CPRX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,472. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $15.07.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,594 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
