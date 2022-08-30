Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 96,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 861,597 shares.The stock last traded at $90.22 and had previously closed at $92.28.

The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

