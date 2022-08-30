Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.29. 161,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.47.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Catalent by 8.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,957 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

