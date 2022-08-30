Cass Information Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,326. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $499.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

