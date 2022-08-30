carVertical (CV) Trading 12% Lower This Week

carVertical (CV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, carVertical has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $3,608.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,187.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085009 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors.

carVertical Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.