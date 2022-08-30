Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$13.40.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
