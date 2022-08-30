Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,378. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

