Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.
IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF Stock Performance
IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $24.26.
