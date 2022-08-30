Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

LHX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.74. 16,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

