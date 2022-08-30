Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.93. 280,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

