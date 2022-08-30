Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. 2,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $27.75.

