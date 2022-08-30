Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. 6,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

