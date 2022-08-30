Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MGK traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.60. 25,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

