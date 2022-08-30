Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 1.26% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOUP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOUP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

