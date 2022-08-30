Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 94 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.68 on Tuesday, hitting $152.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,357,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $380.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

