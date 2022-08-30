Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,872 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.20. 71,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,877 shares of company stock worth $92,171,201. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

