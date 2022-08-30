Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 51,125 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 427,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,953,666. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

