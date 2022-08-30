Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 414 Shares of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned 0.62% of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $49.77.

