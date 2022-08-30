Capital Management Associates NY Sells 4,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Crocs were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. 19,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,165. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

