Capital Management Associates NY Sells 1,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after buying an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 262,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 118,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.33. 81,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,005. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

