Capital Management Associates NY Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. CF Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries Price Performance

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,612. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 149,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.