Capital Management Associates NY Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Management Associates NY cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,261,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LHX traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

