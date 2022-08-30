Capital Management Associates NY Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Management Associates NY reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 281.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 83.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 447,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $94,953,000 after acquiring an additional 203,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,761,576. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.23. The stock had a trading volume of 224,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 296.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day moving average is $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

