Capital Management Associates NY Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,915.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.38. 1,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average is $200.10. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.49 and a 1 year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

