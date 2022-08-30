Capital Management Associates NY Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. 978,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,566,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $272.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

