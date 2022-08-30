Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.29. 2,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,484. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

