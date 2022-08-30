Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $7.90 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in SAP by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP Price Performance

SAP Company Profile

SAP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.37. SAP SE has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $151.48.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.