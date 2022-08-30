Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 6,251 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1 %

H traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

