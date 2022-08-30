Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 5.8%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.84. Approximately 327,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,671,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEED. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Articles

